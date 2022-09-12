Columnist Network

Brand Karma: How Businesses Can Earn Modern Consumers' Trust

Ethical companies have the edge as loyalty becomes ever-tougher to earn

illustration of a woman shopping, looking thoughtful
Shoppers are looking for brands that align with their own ethics and morals.CSA Images/Getty Images
Headshot of Raja Rajamannar
By Raja Rajamannar

1 min ago

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass.

In his stand-up routine on advertising, comedian George Carlin said, “America’s leading industry is still the manufacture, distribution, packaging and marketing of bullshit.” Although the bit is decades old, the public’s attitude toward advertising unfortunately hasn’t changed much. But something has: We are now more connected than ever before.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Sept. 12, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Raja Rajamannar

Raja Rajamannar

Raja Rajamannar is the chief marketing and communications officer and president, health care at Mastercard.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Augmented Reality

Snap, Ipsos: Consumers Begin Turning to AR for Practical Purposes, Like Shopping

By David Cohen

GroupMs Karen Blackett Promoted to President of WPP UK
Leadership & Talent

GroupM’s Karen Blackett Promoted to President of WPP UK

By Stephen Lepitak

Inside The New York Times’ Plan to Bring Ads to The Athletic
Subscriptions

Inside The New York Times’ Plan to Bring Ads to The Athletic

By Mark Stenberg

Hasbro Campaign Explains Why Monopoly is Good for Kids Anger Issues
Gaming

Hasbro Campaign Explains Why Monopoly Is Good for Kids’ Anger Issues

By Stephen Lepitak

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

Confessions of a Confused Consumer

By PayPal

Why 40% of TV Budgets Should Be Spent on CTV

By Justin Fromm, Head of Global Insights, Samsung Ads

Why Marketers Can No Longer Ignore Data Governance

By Neustar

Podcasts Meet the Mental Health Moment and Brands Should be Listening

By Kelli Hurley