Brand Karma: How Businesses Can Earn Modern Consumers' Trust

In his stand-up routine on advertising, comedian George Carlin said, “America’s leading industry is still the manufacture, distribution, packaging and marketing of bullshit.” Although the bit is decades old, the public’s attitude toward advertising unfortunately hasn’t changed much. But something has: We are now more connected than ever before.