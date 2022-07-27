Technology

Becoming a Home Delivery Game Changer With Walmart and Cruise 

How responding to customer needs during times of uncertainty leads to long-term success

Adweek
Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

9 seconds ago

With fast delivery apps on the rise, every company with a focus on customer experience is looking to meet the growing desire for shorter wait times. Now, Walmart and GM’s Cruise, the self-driving car unit, are helping to capitalize on delivery methods through autonomous expansion. Rachel Griffin, Walmart’s director of supply chain innovation, and Doria Holbrook, vp of delivery at Cruise, made up a panel at Adweek’s Elevate AI event to discuss the future of delivery and how advancements in technology can set brands ahead of the times. 

