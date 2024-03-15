Adweek Podcasts

Balancing Creativity and Data: a Conversation With Lenovo's Gerald Youngblood

The CMO discusses how his company uses technology to drive positive change

Gerald Youngblood headshot and Marketing Vanguard podcast logo
This week's episode features Gerald Youngblood.
Facetune_14-11-2023-18-30-29
By Jenny Rooney

On this week’s episode of Marketing Vanguard, ADWEEK’s Jenny Rooney sits down with Gerald Youngblood, chief marketing officer of Lenovo North America, to explore the company’s transformation and the evolving role of marketing in the tech industry.

During the conversation, Youngblood shares his journey in the world of technology and marketing, the importance of balancing creativity with data-driven insights, and how Lenovo aims to shape a future where technology catalyzes positive change.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

