On this week’s episode of Marketing Vanguard, ADWEEK’s Jenny Rooney sits down with Gerald Youngblood, chief marketing officer of Lenovo North America, to explore the company’s transformation and the evolving role of marketing in the tech industry.

During the conversation, Youngblood shares his journey in the world of technology and marketing, the importance of balancing creativity with data-driven insights, and how Lenovo aims to shape a future where technology catalyzes positive change.

