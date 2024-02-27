Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

In this week’s episode, Jenny sits down with Suzanne Kounkel, global and U.S. chief marketing officer at Deloitte to discuss the challenges and opportunities faced by modern-day CMOs.

During the conversation, Kounkel discusses her extensive experience at Deloitte, where she has held various roles over the past two decades, culminating in her current position as global CMO. She shares her insights into the evolving nature of the CMO role, emphasizing the need for adaptability and collaboration across the business. She also highlights key skills essential for the modern CMO.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.