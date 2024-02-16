Embracing Change: How Applebee's Reinvented Its Marketing

Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

Since its inception in 1980, Applebee’s has been a staple of American culture, offering comfort food and a welcoming atmosphere to patrons across the nation. However, like any legacy brand, Applebee’s has faced its share of challenges, including a need to adapt to changing consumer preferences and market dynamics.

On the latest episode of Marketing Vanguard, host Jenny Rooney sits down with CMO Joel Yashinsky to discuss the journey of the brand’s resurgence and its strategic marketing approach. Yashinsky, a seasoned marketer who spent nearly two decades at McDonald’s, shared insights into Applebee’s transformation, emphasizing the brand’s commitment to reconnecting with its roots while also engaging with new generations of customers.

During the conversation, Yashinsky highlights the significance of collaboration with franchisees in driving the brand’s success, and teases upcoming announcements and partnerships aimed at further enhancing Applebee’s guest experiences.

Stream the new episode below and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.