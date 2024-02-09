Beyond the Field: Insights Into NFL's Marketing Vision

Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.

In this week’s episode, host Jenny Rooney sits down with Tim Ellis, chief marketing officer of the National Football League, to discuss the strategies and insights driving the league’s success, the importance of humanizing brands and going beyond entertainment to drive positive change.

During the conversation, Ellis shares insights from his journey, transitioning from the agency world to leadership roles at iconic brands like Volkswagen and Volvo before joining the NFL. He goes on to highlight the NFL’s continued success in viewership, even amid the shift toward digital platforms.

They also discuss the NFL’s efforts to embrace multicultural audiences, with initiatives like airing the Super Bowl on TelevisaUnivision for the first time in Spanish. They also discuss the unexpected influence of pop icon Taylor Swift, putting players at the forefront of marketing efforts and tackling important social issues such as mental health, anti-bullying, and voter engagement.

