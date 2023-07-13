AT&T Lets Basketball Fans Try on Clothing in AR at WNBA Live

Join the brightest minds in marketing at Brandweek in Miami this September 11–14. We’ll explore the promising trends, proven solutions and pressing challenges facing the industry. Register now to save 20% .

The WNBA Live fan festival will take place in Las Vegas from July 14-15 ahead of the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on July 15. As part of this event, AT&T will offer an augmented reality experience that lets attendees try on virtual apparel in AR.

The WNBA Live fan festival celebrates the intersection of the WNBA, fashion, music and culture. AT&T’s Style Studio activation will allow fans to try on clothing inspired by WNBA players A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings in augmented reality using AR mirrors. This experience will also be available to fans around the world through filters in the Snapchat app.





AT&T

In addition to offering AR apparel try-on, AT&T will also allow WNBA Live attendees to visit robot nail stations to receive customized basketball-inspired nail art.

“AT&T is taking fan engagement to the next level at WNBA Live with immersive player stations that celebrate the dynamic, multifaceted personas of WNBA stars A’ja Wilson and Arike Ogunbowale,” said Sabina Ahmed, assistant vice president of sponsorships and experiential at AT&T. “Each station offers fans an interactive, one-of-a-kind experience using the power of augmented reality mirrors where they can step into the shoes of these amazing athletes.”

The 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will take place at Michelob Ultra Arena on July 15, with a halftime performance by Kehlani.