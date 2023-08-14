As Jobs Picture Improves, Indeed Adapts to the Way We Work

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Global recruitment platform Indeed.com is taking advantage of a brightening global job market and the demise of the so-called “great resignation.”

The leading job search platform has kicked off “The World Can Work Better” campaign, a global brand platform to showcase Indeed’s lofty goal of creating lasting connections between employers and employees, in turn making the world a better place.

“Everybody is looking for their definition of better work,” said Clíona Hayes, director of global brand and advertising for Indeed. “The old ways of working aren’t something that fits for people anymore. People want more transparency, more flexibility, more opportunity.

Indeed, owned by Japan’s Recruit Co. Holdings, also owns the review platform Glassdoor. In just-reported Q1 earnings, consolidated revenue was up 0.9% to $5.92 billion (￥850.8 billion).

The global unemployment rate was 4.89% in Q1 2023, a slight decrease from Q4 of 2022. Indeed’s biggest market, the U.S., continues to see the unemployment rate drop as well, at 3.5% for the August reading. The U.S. makes up 68% of Indeed job seekers, followed by Canada (7.8%) and the U.K. (7.3%).

Indeed has 330 million unique visitors a month from more than 60 countries speaking 28 languages, searching through millions of jobs, posting resumes and researching companies.

The work, Indeed

Created by the Amsterdam and Los Angeles offices of 72andSunny, the ads each capture insights from the North American and European markets, offering a global concept with local character. The campaign reflects workplace issues such as the realities of remote work, the desire for a four-day workweek and how workers would be willing to earn less for more free time.

Each spot has a different call to action.

The ads are running across the U.S., the U.K., France and the Netherlands. By September, the campaign will be made up of 12 different ads, including five in the U.S.

One spot, “Uniform,” sees a despondent fast food worker share his latest fashion designs with an irate and uninterested boss, with the aim of driving CV uploads. Another titled “Big City Job” sees a lady rushing through crowds of people to catch a train while talking directly to the audience, only to reveal she’s rushing to get home to her house in the country.

Hayes said the main metrics for ROI are to increase traffic to Indeed’s platforms and grow revenue and brand awareness. Each asset will have its own measurement monitored based on the unique call to action.

Job seekers and influencers

Hayes and her marketing team are increasingly tapping creators to spread Indeed’s message of how the world can work better.

You have to take a risk, and you have to let these content creators who understand their audiences do their thing. Clíona Hayes, director of global brand and advertising, Indeed.com

“One of the best ways in which we can manifest our message is through other people to show the diversity of thinking and really helping people not settle for anything less for themselves,” she said.

Among social platforms, TikTok proves to be the main driver of growth, Hayes revealed.

“We’ve had to unlearn a lot as marketers about being native to these platforms,” she said, adding, “You have to take a risk, and you have to let these content creators who understand their audiences do their thing.

“We understand our social strategy, and we know what we want our message to be. So as long as our tone of voice and our brand guidelines remain, we have to take a risk,” she said.

Working with VaynerMedia, Indeed has spent recent years supporting the Pride movement by working with influencers across Europe to create content that aims to be “fun,” said Hayes.

Indeed’s 2022 campaign across social media offered first-hand experiences of LGBTQ+ professionals in the workplace and targeted younger audiences. That work was a test case for the marketing team as well as Indeed’s clients, which range from professional services (H&R Block), to manufacturing (Caterpillar) to health care (Atrium Health).

“The world of work is really having to adapt to job seekers. And employers need to adapt to that,” said Hayes.