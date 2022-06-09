Plant-Based Products

As Dairy Loses Its Sparkle, Oatly Pushes for Plant-Based Drinks to Be Part of School Meals

The brand's European campaign reflects a wider shift in people's eating habits

Oatly European ad shows kids at schools trading oat drink cartons
Oatly's ad shows children smuggling its oat drink into schools.Oatly
Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer
By Brittaney Kiefer

32 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

Think back to your school lunch tray when you were a kid: it most likely included a carton of milk. Since the post-World War Two period, dairy milk has become a cornerstone of school lunches in many countries. Now, a new Europe-wide campaign aims to shake it up and swap the childhood staple of cow’s milk for plant-based alternatives.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney is Adweek's European creativity editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
an old style tv with a spash of pink paint behind it
Adweek Original Video

Dipped in Pink: Marketing, Branding and LGBTQ+ Visibility

By Colin Daniels

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Microsoft Edge Kicks Off ‘Alt Text Adds More’ Campaign on Twitter

By David Cohen

Food & Beverage

McDonald’s Is Loving Workplace From Meta

By David Cohen

oThis Sweet Ode to Dads Has an Important Message Ahead of Fathers Day
Advertising

This Sweet Ode to Dads has an Important Message Ahead of Father’s Day

By Rebecca Stewart

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

The Secret to Social Commerce Success

By Ben Eachus, CEO and Co-founder, Flowspace

How Hilton, Barefoot Wines and Target Rise Above to Embrace Diversity and Inclusion

By Stephen F. Macias, President, Multicultural Marketing and Communications, R&CPMK

3 Kick-ass Creators Share Their Secrets to Twitch

By Twitch

The Art of Shopper Recognition

By Acxiom