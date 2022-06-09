Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Think back to your school lunch tray when you were a kid: it most likely included a carton of milk. Since the post-World War Two period, dairy milk has become a cornerstone of school lunches in many countries. Now, a new Europe-wide campaign aims to shake it up and swap the childhood staple of cow’s milk for plant-based alternatives.