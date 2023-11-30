Antonio Lucio Rejoins HP, Succeeding CMO Vikrant Batra

It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

HP has rehired former chief marketing and communications officer Antonio Lucio five years after he departed to join Facebook (now Meta) as its chief marketing officer.

Lucio will succeed his own successor, Vikrant Batra who will step down as CMO at the end of the year after rising through the ranks of the technology business over nearly 14 years.

In a letter to the company obtained by Adweek, Enrique Lores, president and chief executive of HP, revealed the switch.

“Vikrant has decided to depart HP at the end of this year,” wrote Lores. “I am grateful for everything he has done to drive our business forward. He has been a terrific partner to me and the entire ELT, and we will benefit from his many contributions for a long time to come.”

Adweek named Batra a Brand Genius in 2023.

In rejoining HP, Lucio will report directly to Lores as chief marketing and corporate affairs officer. He initially spent three-and-a-half years there, joining in 2015 from Visa where he held a similar role for over seven years.

“Under his leadership, we successfully reintroduced HP to the world, grew revenue and market share, and enhanced our reputation as one of the world’s most trusted brands,” Lores said. “We have a big opportunity to further strengthen our capabilities in ways that drive business growth, support local markets, enhance our brand narrative and, ultimately, foster lifelong relationships with our customers.”

Lucio will take up the role from January with Stella Low, the company’s chief communications officer reporting to him.

Elsewhere, Lucio, who has become a driving force for diversity, equity and inclusion across the marketing sector, has also revealed the launch of a virtual learning program for marketers called Virtuoso Leap teaming with Nadine Dietz who will be the majority shareholder in the venture.

“For the last three years, close to 300 leaders from 20+ major global corporations went through the Leap experience, 75% were women and 65% were people of color,” said Lucio. “Now, Nadine will take this to new levels, expanding global reach and adding new offerings.”

Lucio will become an advisor and minority partner to Dietz. He will also step down from his position on Adweek’s board of directors after three years.

In April, Lucio was inducted into the Advertising Hall of Fame while most recently he has been serving as an Executive Fellow at the Yale School of Management and the founder of 5S Diversity, a firm focused on helping companies transform their marketing capabilities while accelerating the leadership journey of diverse talent.