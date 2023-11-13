It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X, a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.
Angel Reese was already a star, but when LSU won its first NCAA women’s basketball championship in school history in April, No. 10 knew things would never be the same.
“My price just went up. Today’s price ain’t tomorrow’s price,” Reese told reporters that night—with a gold crown in front of her—post-game in Dallas before a journalist had yet to ask a question.
But she had the stats to back up those statements. The championship title matchup between LSU and Iowa drew a record-breaking 9.9