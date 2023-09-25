As the role of artificial intelligence grows, it’s probably no surprise that Americans’ wariness about the technology is growing just as quickly—if not faster.

Consider the results of a handful of studies and surveys released this summer alone.

CNBC’s All-America Economic Survey reported that 69% of Americans suffer from “AI anxiety.” Two workers out of 5 now worry that AI will take away their jobs, according to the American Psychological Association. A Gallup poll revealed that 79% of Americans don’t trust corporations to use AI responsibly.