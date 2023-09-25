AI News

Americans Don't Like Advertisers Using AI on Them—Unless They Get a Good Deal Out of It

New survey illustrates mixed feelings when intelligent machines do the marketing

UserTesting’s research found that shoppers will give out their personal data if it saves them money.
By Robert Klara

As the role of artificial intelligence grows, it’s probably no surprise that Americans’ wariness about the technology is growing just as quickly—if not faster.

Consider the results of a handful of studies and surveys released this summer alone.

CNBC’s All-America Economic Survey reported that 69% of Americans suffer from “AI anxiety.” Two workers out of 5 now worry that AI will take away their jobs, according to the American Psychological Association. A Gallup poll revealed that 79% of Americans don’t trust corporations to use AI responsibly.

Robert Klara

Robert Klara is the senior editor of brands at Adweek, specializing in the evolution and impact of brands.

