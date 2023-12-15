The evolution of digital marketing isn’t slowing down—and neither should you. Connect with a community of brand pros and content creators at Social Media Week to learn how to keep pace with the trends, challenges and technology. Register now to save 35% .

American Express is ending its B2B year as it began: making big moves for small businesses.

The last quarter has received special attention from Amex since 2010, when it launched Small Business Saturday as a counter to big-box Black Friday shopping. For this year’s 14th installment, it introduced the Door to Shop Small augmented reality experience that led customers to shopping districts and handed $5 statement credits to cardholders who spent $50 or more at stores on The Shop Small Map.

This October, in addition to its third-annual Member Week that drove cardholders to Amex partners with special offers, American Express launched its revamped Business Gold Card with a pair of 30-second spots from partners Dentsu Creative, Caviar LA, Twentyfour Seven and Work Editorial.

Depicting fictional business owners using the card’s 4X membership rewards, statement credits and other benefits, the ads supplemented a Raise the Bar with Business Gold pop-up in New York with offerings from local businesses and an appearance by Vanessa Hudgens.

Amex gave Business Gold holders membership to Walmart+, wireless protection and more flexibility in where they could spend and earn their business credits. To Jeff Rauch, executive vice president of B2B marketing and analytics at American Express, it’s just routine maintenance.

“We wanted to continue to modernize and meet more needs to continue to appeal to customers,” Rauch told Adweek. “You can’t leave anything on the shelf for too long.”

But all of those end-of-year tweaks were part of a continued effort by American Express to not just help small businesses along with marketing, but to give them the financial, technological and educational tools they need to thrive. Rauch noted that the pandemic helped engender new types of small businesses, with traditional brick-and-mortar shops existing alongside digital merchants specializing in bespoke products or services.

“The landscape has changed quite a bit,” Rauch said. “We’re not always just trying to put in new products and services. It’s really about helping business owners learn, educate and make good decisions.”

Under one roof

Going into this year, American Express offered small business partners The Shop Small Resource Hub and other marketing materials to help boost business. It also put together its Business Class content platform with articles offering advice on how to create better spaces for neurodiverse customers, whether to open a storefront or go strictly online, and what to expect in the new year.

Sure, some business owners might check in for its The Next Chapter podcast with The New York Times or interviews with Alexis Ohanian, Issa Rae, Martha Stewart, Shaquille O’Neal, Lin-Manuel Miranda or Venus Williams. But Rauch said most are just looking for advice.

“They’re craving more information,” he said. “Small business owners will tell you, there’s no small business book that gets you through it all.”

It’s one of the reasons why Amex has been introducing supplemental benefits throughout the year. In January, it launched Business Blueprint to help small businesses analyze their cash flow, make payments, dig into capital or apply for a line of credit. It also doesn’t hurt that it puts items like a business’s checking account and credit card all under Amex’s oversight.

“From a marketing standpoint, it just provides us an opportunity to bring our products and services together in one place where it’s relevant to make a decision on whether you need some of our products,” Rauch said.

Just listen

More direct attempts at marketing help came this summer when Amex launched its #ShopSmall Accelerator to help small businesses build their social media presence through tips, guides and trial memberships to digital and email marketing platform Constant Contact. In August, American Express and Resy took a month to help 200 restaurants in six cities boost their social media and woo cardholders with Resy Tastemakers offers.

American Express took a similar approach in previous years through Amex Offers, giving cardholders credits toward purchases at specific businesses, but Rauch noted that small businesses require slightly more care. He’s found that going out and speaking with small business owners makes a difference—”and that sounds pretty obviou”—and gives that marketing a more personal touch.





The chef in AmEx’s ad isn’t real, but the ones it helps through Resy offers are. American Express

By asking merchants what their needs are, what obstacles they face and other simple questions (“What do you wake up and think about? What keeps you up at night?” “Where do you like to spend your time?”), the company fills in some of the gaps in its data. As the year comes to a close, those seemingly minor tweaks to American Express’s small business marketing belie the significant time marketers spent on the phone and on the street in 2023 to make them happen.

“That humanizes the tone, the way in which we talk to customers, recognizing that these are passion areas,” Rauch said. “These are not just businesses, these are things that they’ve created, that they want to grow and thrive, and how can we help them with that is [with] a very different tone than you might take if you were to approach it as an entity.”