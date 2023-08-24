Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

The Formula One Dutch Grand Prix on Aug. 27 will mark the final stop for the Alfa Romeo F1 Team x BOOGIE Art Car, which will be auctioned off to raise money for charity organization Save the Children. Ahead of the auction, fans around the world can view the Art Car in person and in augmented reality.

The Alfa Romeo F1 Team x BOOGIE Art Car was painted by German graffiti artist BOOGIE. The car has made stops at F1 events in Switzerland and the U.K. throughout the 2023 season.

The Art Car will be displayed in the Fan Zone during the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Netherlands, allowing attendees to view the vehicle in person. Those around the world can also view the vehicle in augmented reality through Alfa Romeo’s partnership with AR company JigSpace.

“The Alfa Romeo F1 Team x BOOGIE Art Car project has been an incredible journey, which deserves a proper celebration,” said Alfa Romeo team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi. “This project has brought Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake closer to the fans in each phase of its development.”

The AR experience allows people to place the Art Car into the space in front of them on their device’s screen. They can tap a button to switch between viewing the Art Car livery and the BOOGIE-themed livery that will be used during the Dutch Grand Prix.





JigSpace

The augmented reality experience also allows fans to watch a video of BOOGIE painting the Art Car, as well as navigate to stores where they can purchase themed clothing and accessories in a limited-edition apparel collection by CODE ZERO and themed posters by Automobilist.

“F1 is the pinnacle of motorsports, and JigSpace is thrilled to play a part in bringing it into the homes of their fans around the globe through augmented reality (AR),” said Zac Duff, co-founder and CEO of JigSpace. “We’ve been working with the Alfa Romeo F1 team for years, and creating a jig for the latest collaboration with world-renowned artist BOOGIE was a lot of fun.”

The Alfa Romeo F1 Team x BOOGIE Art Car livery will also be available to download in the F1 23 video game from EA Sports.