Announcing! Brandweek is headed to Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26. Join us there to explore the future of marketing, discover cutting-edge strategies and network with the best in the business.
Super Bowl 58 would prove dramatic, with the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime, the third time the Chiefs have won in five years. And around the game itself, as ever, brands were competing for attention through screens across millions of homes and activated around the stadium in Las Vegas in the days and hours ahead of kickoff.
Here’s a look at what the ADWEEK team uncovered while things were heating up in Vegas.
All the ads
Let’s start with the ads for this year. If you want to catch up with everything that ran this year, then we have various ways for you to get up to date:
- The 13 Best Super Bowl Ads of 2024
- ADWEEK’s Reviews of the 2024 Super Bowl Ads: Best and Worst of the Game
- Every Super Bowl 58 Ad in Under Two Minutes
- All the Movie Trailers From the 2024 Super Bowl
- ADWEEK’s Gallery of Every Super Bowl Ad
- DoorDash Super Bowl Sweepstakes: How the Campaign Unfold
- How CeraVe Developed Its Epic Michael Cera Prank for the Super Bowl
- Temu Bought Multiple Super Bowl Spots for the Same Ad—Again Ad
Analysis and Trends
- A Definitive List of Super Bowl 58’s Top Performing Ads
- Super Bowl Advertisers Ask Viewers to Stop Watching
- Why Nickelodeon’s Super Bowl Broadcast Was a ‘Sweet Victory’ for Paramount
- Ogilvy Pitched Big Ideas to Land 3 Buzzy Super Bowl Ads (and Beyoncé)
- How AI Showed Up in Ads During Super Bowl This Year
- The Most Viral Moments of Super Bowl 58
- ADWEEK Podcast: The Biggest Moments of Super Bowl LVIII
- After Super Bowl Ad Controversy, Cetaphil ‘Made Things Right’ With TikTok Creator
On the Ground in Las Vegas
The ADWEEK team has been in Sin City covering the buildup to the game and catching some of the brand activations and industry insights:
- Why Edward Norton Thinks Ad-Supported Streaming Metrics Will Influence Programming Decisions
- Get Married in Cheetos Chapel and Walk the Chip Strip: Inside Frito-Lay’s Super Bowl Experience in Las Vegas
- How Gatorade Debuted Its New iD Membership Program in Las Vegas During the Super Bowl
- Ashley Furniture Pulled Out All the Sofas for Its Super Bowl Restaurant Takeover