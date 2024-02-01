Come learn from the good, bad and ugly examples of what works, what doesn’t, and what you need to know now about the new era of social media at Social Media Week , April 9-11 in NYC. Register now to save 20% on your pass .

The Economist is making moves, specifically into the U.S. market.

The British newspaper that focuses on current affairs and international business launched its newest campaign in New York with the goal of increasing brand awareness, recognition and preference among U.S. audiences (specifically New York-based), while also appealing to the “reader of tomorrow.”









On this episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, recorded live from ADWEEK’s Outlook 2024 event, community editor Luz Corona and senior media reporter Mark Stenberg sit down with Nada Arnot, executive vice president of marketing at The Economist. Arnot gives a look behind the curtain on the “Americanized” campaign and The Economist’s strategy when it comes to subscription-based and paywall content.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.