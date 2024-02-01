Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: The Economist Is Painting This Town ‘Read’ and Making a Mark on the US

The evp of marketing shares a behind-the-scenes look at the British newspaper’s first American campaign

Nada Arnot of The Economist during an Adweek podcast recording
Nada Arnot, evp of marketing at The Economist, discussed the newspaper's first American campaign. ADWEEK
Headshot of Luz Corona Headshot of Mark Stenberg
By Luz Corona & Mark Stenberg

The Economist is making moves, specifically into the U.S. market.

The British newspaper that focuses on current affairs and international business launched its newest campaign in New York with the goal of increasing brand awareness, recognition and preference among U.S. audiences (specifically New York-based), while also appealing to the “reader of tomorrow.”




On this episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, recorded live from ADWEEK’s Outlook 2024 event, community editor Luz Corona and senior media reporter Mark Stenberg sit down with Nada Arnot, executive vice president of marketing at The Economist. Arnot gives a look behind the curtain on the “Americanized” campaign and The Economist’s strategy when it comes to subscription-based and paywall content.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

