While most brands view connecting with Hispanic and Latinx audiences as a challenge, the TelevisaUnivision team sees it as an opportunity.

On the latest episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, community editor Luz Corona is joined by TelevisaUnivision evp and chief growth officer Dan Riess to discuss the state of Hispanic marketing.

Following president of sales Donna Speciale’s Brandweek session, Riess sheds more light on the broadcast network’s approach to relationship-building with advertisers, from educating them about the Latinx audience to filling gaps in pharmaceutical and financial, two areas largely underrepresented in the community but more vital now than ever before.

And it’s a community brands can no longer overlook: The buying power of Hispanic and Latinx consumers is expected to reach $2.5 trillion by 2025.

Riess also talked about TelevisaUnivision’s in-house content studio offerings and the freshly signed deals to stream the Super Bowl in 2024, a major move for all broadcast partners involved.

