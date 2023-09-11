Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: Why Corporate America Can't Ignore the Loneliness Epidemic

It’s not all cheery Instagram aesthetics for today’s creators

According to the report from the the U.S. Surgeon Genera, lack of social connection can have the same results on physical health comparable to smoking daily.Adweek
By Luz Corona & Emmy Liederman

Earlier this year, the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory on the public health crisis of isolation and loneliness. According to the report, lack of social connection can have the same results on physical health comparable to smoking daily.

In the latest episode of Yeah, That’s Probably An Ad, community editor Luz Corona and Adweek reporter Emmy Liederman are joined by Madison Utendahl, founder of branding and design firm Utendahl Creative. The group has a refreshingly honest conversation around the role the loneliness epidemic plays in the workplace, specifically when it comes to working in social media. Utendahl shares her personal experience with mental and physical burnout in the advertising world, how she prioritizes team morale and rest over business goals, and what marketers can do when leading and working in a demanding workplace.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.

Luz Corona

Luz Corona is the community editor at Adweek.

Emmy Liederman

Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering agencies, influencers and the creator economy.

