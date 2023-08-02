Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.
In a series of recent tweets, Doja Cat was asked by fans if she could say she loved them. “I don’t though cuz I don’t even know yall,” was the response, making it clear that she is not interested in rewarding and reciprocating endearment.
The Grammy-winning singer presented the ultimate rejection of an intense parasocial relationship, which consists of one person being unaware of the other’s existence.