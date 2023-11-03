It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

Retirement typically leads to rest, relaxation and enjoying the fruits of one’s labor. But for athletes like NBA Champion Matt Barnes, it can open the door to another world of opportunities and ventures.

In the latest episode of Yeah, That’s Probably An Ad, community editor Luz Corona is joined by Barnes at Brandweek’s Marketing Vanguard Lounge. The former pro basketball player, who played 14 seasons in the NBA on teams like The Golden State Warriors and The New York Knicks, is an entrepreneur, executive producer and co-host of the award-winning Showtime podcast, All The Smoke.

Barnes discusses the history of athletes as content creators, the evolution of “locker room talk” from the 2000s to now and the valuable lessons he learned on the court, including during his time playing alongside the late Kobe Bryant, that apply to his work today.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.