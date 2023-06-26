Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

This year, Cannes was dominated by discussions about AI, inclusion, sustainability and making the business case for creativity in a recession. But how can marketers make sure these conversations have life beyond Croisette and make a real-world impact in their organizations?

For a special episode reflecting on the week, the trending topics, and the winning work. Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart is joined by guest co-host Jameson Fleming, Adweek’s managing editor for brands and agencies.

The pair have a chat with Tesa Aragones, president of North America at AKQA and Lucy von Sturmer, founder of the marketing consultancy The Humble Brag. Von Sturmer also serves as the initiator and chairwoman at the nonprofit Creatives for Climate, a global community of creatives committed to using their skills for climate action.

The pair discuss the intersectionality of DEI and sustainability, and the perspective they hope future marketers will bring to ad land.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.