Move over Barbie–there’s another legacy brand pulling out all the nostalgic stops.

In the latest episode of Yeah, That’s Probably An Ad, community editor Luz Corona and guest co-host Heide Palermo are joined by Universal Pictures’ David O’Connor, president of Franchise Management, Theatrical Brand Marketing and Global Partnerships. The crew discusses Jurassic Park’s multiday, multifaceted 30th-anniversary celebration, anchored in immersive experiences commemorating three decades of dino-mania.

From recreating iconic scenes across the globe to the launch of nostalgic limited-edition merchandise, hear the ingenious strategies behind the brand’s lasting influence—plus an insider’s scoop on what’s next for the groundbreaking blockbuster franchise.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.