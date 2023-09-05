Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Two years ago, an official full-time marketing team for the Kansas City Chiefs brand was formed for the first time ever. One year ago, the team won the Super Bowl.

In the latest episode of Yeah, That’s Probably An Ad, community editor Luz Corona and Adweek Podcast Network senior producer Al Mannarino are joined by Lara Krug, CMO and evp of marketing at Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are winners on the field and off, as seen in the fandom that has surged throughout the years, thanks to charismatic players in the spotlight and multiple Super Bowl wins.

The group chats about the whirlwind of the marketing team’s journey, how to balance the brand’s story while still keeping the NFL’s narrative present and why the first tailgate of this season will be a big one for Kansas City.

