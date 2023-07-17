Join the brightest minds in marketing at Brandweek in Miami this September 11–14. We’ll explore the promising trends, proven solutions and pressing challenges facing the industry. Register now to save 20% .

One of the biggest events on the entertainment calendar, San Diego Comic-Con is just days away, and brands, studios and streaming giants are gearing up for their biggest and best yet.

In this week’s episode, senior producer Al Mannarino is on the other side of the mic with Europe brand editor, Rebecca Stewart. Entertainment reporter and author Tara Bennet joins the duo to discuss how San Diego Comic-Con has evolved in the 20 years she’s been attending, how brands are planning to activate this year and the lasting influence it’s had on experiential marketing.

Bennet, whose accolades include co-writing The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a long tenure as U.S. editor of SFX magazine, also discusses the impact the writer and SAG strikes might have on festivities.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, or find it on Spotify.