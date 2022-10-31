Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: Behind the Screams of Uber Eats' Halloween Film

Are star-studded short films the future of shoppable creativity

Katie Donnel, senior marketer at Uber Eats, and Simon Armour, creative director at Kamp Grizzly join to discuss Uber Eats' Halloween horror film starring Keke Palmer, how the film came together and the next frontier for shoppable creativity.
By Al Mannarino

6 mins ago

In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and director of audience engagement Jess Zafarris are joined by Katie Donnel, senior marketer at Uber Eats, and Simon Armour, creative director at Kamp Grizzly to discuss Uber Eats’ Halloween horror film starring Keke Palmer, how the film came together and the next frontier for shoppable creativity.

