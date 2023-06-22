Adweek Introduces the Marketing Vanguard Awards

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at Dakota Media , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

The most impactful CMOs are the ones who have powered themselves and their organizations, proving themselves indispensable to their CEOs, their colleagues, their teams, their boards and, ultimately, their businesses.

Through their work, they are demonstrating the standard of effective marketing leadership and paving the way for the next generation of marketing leaders. They are the Marketing Vanguard and Adweek is proud to announce, as part of our Marketing Vanguard initiative, the Marketing Vanguard Awards.

In September, we will be honoring 25 marketing leaders who consistently do the following and can show it:

They advocate for the marketing practice

They use their visibility to drive the business

They are positioning marketing as a growth driver in the organization

They can quantify the value of marketing in the organization

Each nominee must also submit the name of a rising star on their team to be featured in final list alongside the listmaker.