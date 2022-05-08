Introducing Adweek's 2022 CMO Awards honorees

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Chief marketing officers are charged with shaping the delicate strategies governing brand communications, identity, awareness and affinity. The pandemic has tested their skills like never before, with abrupt shifts in ecommerce and social media that altered the marketing landscape. On top of this, supply chain issues continue to upend existing loyalties between marketers and consumers. For this year’s CMO Awards, Adweek specifically looked at leaders who’ve stayed with their brands through the past three turbulent years—a time defined by political upheaval, economic turmoil and, of course, an ongoing pandemic. Here are the CMOs who charted a path through this period and toward a strong, stable future.