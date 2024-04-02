Business-to-business is, well, big business. (Its name alone contains double the business of B2C.) Consider this: U.S. B2B ecommerce sales are forecast to grow from $1.7 trillion in 2021 to more than $3 trillion by 2027, according to Forrester. And that’s just online. Plenty more hospital equipment and accounting software are sold IRL.

ADWEEK’s second annual B2B Innovation Awards celebrate the people and companies driving this growth. Since ADWEEK’s B2B Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Jill Kramer, joined Accenture in early 2016, for example, the brand value of the global professional services company has climbed to $21.3