B2B

ADWEEK's B2B Innovation Awards: Honoring Standout People, Brands and Campaigns in the Growing Space

Tech innovators, clever marketing and thought leadership

B2B Awards
ADWEEK’s second annual B2B Innovation Awards celebrate the people and companies driving growth in the space.
aw-ukraine-2-2022
By Adweek Staff

Inspiration meets innovation at Brandweek, the ultimate marketing experience. Join industry luminaries, rising talent and strategic experts in Phoenix, Arizona this September 23–26 to assess challenges, develop solutions and create new pathways for growth. Register early to save.

Business-to-business is, well, big business. (Its name alone contains double the business of B2C.) Consider this: U.S. B2B ecommerce sales are forecast to grow from $1.7 trillion in 2021 to more than $3 trillion by 2027, according to Forrester. And that’s just online. Plenty more hospital equipment and accounting software are sold IRL.

ADWEEK’s second annual B2B Innovation Awards celebrate the people and companies driving this growth. Since ADWEEK’s B2B Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Jill Kramer, joined Accenture in early 2016, for example, the brand value of the global professional services company has climbed to $21.3

Adweek

Create Your Free Account

Registration Includes:

The Adweek Daily newsletter with must-read stories direct to your inbox. PLUS, limited access to Adweek.com articles, videos and podcasts.

Join Today

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the April 2, 2024, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

aw-ukraine-2-2022

Adweek Staff

Recommended articles