As travel became a polarizing topic in the depths of the pandemic, Kayak decided to take a risk.

Backed by artificial intelligence that revealed that “denialism” was a hot topic online, the travel booking site waded into potential political controversy with a set of spots that poked fun at conspiracy-minded debates playing out across the country.

In the latest episode of Adweek’s Adnatomy, we spoke with the brand, agency Supernatural and the producer to take us behind the scenes on the careful decision-making process around the ad and how machines played a role in bringing the concept to life.