Adweek Original Video Adnatomy: Staples Takes a Stroll Down the Nostalgia Aisle The office supply store kicks it back to the '90s to promote business services Adweek By Colin Daniels13 seconds ago When it comes to advertising, a great way to get your messaging to stick is a catchy jingle. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Register to continue reading! Register Today! Colin Daniels @colmeetsworld colin.daniels@adweek.com Colin Daniels is a digital editor at Adweek. Recommended articles