Kia’s “Robo Dog” premiered at the Super Bowl and became an instant fan favorite, ranking fourth among 64 ads on USA Today’s Ad Meter and No. 1 among auto ads. In the ad, Robo Dog sits in a store window, longing to be adopted. Eventually it spots the perfect pet owner—an electric car driver—and gives chase. After finally catching up to the driver and running out of power, Robo Dog wakes up to the EV driver refilling its battery before driving off in the new Kia EV6 to its forever home.