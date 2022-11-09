Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now .

Adidas’ global head of global marketing has explained why the business took two weeks to cut ties with rapper Kanye West (now known as Ye) following a string of anti-Black and antisemitic outbursts across social media channels and other outlets.

Speaking to Adweek during Social Media Week Europe, Vicky Free admitted it had been an “interesting few months,” for the brand, which first announced it was putting its multimillion-dollar Yeezy brand partnership with Ye under review at the start of October, after the artist wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt at a Paris Fashion Week event.

In mid-October, West doubled down with a shocking stream of antisemitic commentary across interviews and online. He earned himself suspensions from Twitter and Instagram in the process. Consumer pressure piled on Adidas to address the situation and ditch the Yeezy deal, with some questioning the company’s decision to remain silent as brands including Balenciaga and Vogue and talent agency CAA distanced themselves from Ye.

Opening up on Adidas’ stance, Free elaborated on the conversations going on behind the scenes: “Our conviction is clear, we do not support antisemitism, racism or hate speech, there’s no question about it,” she said.

Free continued: “The reality is, this is a complex situation. We have employees, partners and production factories all around the world that are impacted by the decision we made. We know that was the right decision, but we needed to approach it with diligence and care. There [were] a lot of people involved. We took the time necessary to make the right decisions and I’m personally proud to stand by that decision.”

“We’ll always stand on the side of love, not hate,” Free said.

On Oct. 25, Adidas confirmed it would halt its Yeezy collaboration with an “immediate” effect. The brand, which has lowered its financial forecast a number of times in the past few months, predicted the break would result in a “short-term” negative impact of up to $246 million (250 million euros) on profits in the final quarter of 2022.

On Nov. 9, following several profit warnings throughout the second half of the year, the company lowered its earnings outlook for 2022. However, its chief financial officer (CFO), Harm Ohlmeyer, insisted the profitability of the Yeezy shoe collaboration had been “overstated,” after some estimates pitted the range’s sales could account for as much as 10% of Adidas’ total revenues.

The company said it would largely offset the impact of the breakup in 2023 through savings on royalties and marketing fees for the brand.

Gearing up for new partnerships

Soon after dropping Ye, Adidas announced a collaboration with U.K. grime artist Stormzy via “Merky FC”—a careers initiative which is dedicated to boosting diversity in the soccer industry.

The program will provide access to a host of multiyear, paid professional roles and opportunities throughout the soccer industry, via partnerships with other brands including Sky Sports and publisher Lad Bible.

Speaking on the power of partnerships, Free said they were “critical” to Adidas’ business. “We couldn’t have done that without [Stormzy]. He’s got an amazing persona and a personal passion to open up the field of sport to people of Black and African descent. That was core to him and we needed to partner with him to make it a reality.”

She said Adidas’ partnership program was seeking out names big and small, as long as they were “embedded in the communities” the brand wanted to reach.

An official sponsor of the controversial Qatar 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup, Free said the brand was on the “precipice” of launching its global campaign ahead of the Nov. 20 kick-off, saying soccer was still “core” to the brand.

In line with its focus on attracting women to shop Adidas—which, in the last 18 months, has seen it launch a diverse sports bra range and win a Cannes Lions Grand Prix for a “liquid billboard” that encouraged public swimming—she teased the German brand was now looking ahead to the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“Following the awesome experience we had with the 2022 Women’s Euros in the U.K., 2023 will be an amazing opportunity to celebrate how women love and play the game, and to bring more into sport; particularly football,” Free noted.

The company confirmed this week that it has hired Puma boss Bjorn Gulden as CEO, ending months of uncertainty over who would take the top job following the departure of Kasper Rorsted.