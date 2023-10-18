Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

Seattle Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodríguez is many brands to many people.

To viewers, his Instagram feed, YouTube channel, TikTok and new website—he’s The J-Rod Show. To fans in the outfield at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, he’s the wall-climbing patroller of the No Fly Zone.

To the nearly 20 brands he’s partnered with during his two years in the MLB, the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year represents the future.

“He’s the CEO of the J-Rod Show brand,” said JB Greer, director of baseball player marketing at Octagon, which represents Rodríguez.

After helping the Mariners to their first playoff appearance since 2001 last season, Rodríguez got off to a slow start in 2023. With the Mariners just 45-44 at the All-Star break and Rodríguez initially missing from the Seattle-hosted All-Star game, he was added just a week before the event to replace injured players.

Rodríguez used flights, credits and miles from his partnership with Alaska Airlines to fly his family in for the event. To show his appreciation to Alaska and other sponsors, he hosted a breakfast for both his family and his brand partners at Seattle’s Hyatt Regency (owned by Rodríguez partner Hyatt). He displayed the custom products they’d made for him—from Wilson gloves to PLB Sports’ Juli’Os Cereal—as well as his Opening Day cover of Sports Illustrated.

He shook hands and took pictures with members of various brand teams just before heading to All-Star Week’s Home Run Derby… where he hit a single-round record 41 home runs.

Afterward, he shared his thoughts on the morning’s events with Adweek.

“It was definitely great to be able to have a nice little breakfast with them and just kind of be able to say thank you to everybody that has supported me, that believed in me and basically traveled along on this road with me,” he said.

The Mariners went 43-30 the rest of the way and contended for the Wild Card until the second-to-last game of the season. Rodríguez, meanwhile, exceeded last year’s totals for hits, runs, home runs, RBI and stolen bases while giving MLB the seventh most-sold jersey in the league. Along the way, he continued helping youth baseball programs both in Seattle and his hometown of Lomo de Cabrera in the Dominican Republic.





Rodríguez became far more visible during his second year in Major League Baseball. Sports Illustrated and GQ

While Rodríguez’s agents, brands and league officials all acknowledge there are players throughout MLB with his appeal and reach, they all see traits within Rodríguez that make him an ideal representative for modern baseball. Still just 22 years old, Rodríguez is emerging at a time when MLB attendance has risen nearly 10% from 2022, digital viewership rose 9% and social media views are up more than 50%.

More than 75% of fans Rodríguez’s age (18-24) saying they’re more likely to watch MLB games due to the rules changes like pitch clocks and 79% more likely to attend games as a result. With Hispanic players now accounting for roughly 30% of league rosters and 20 million Americans identifying themselves as both Hispanic and MLB fans, brands and the league alike are embracing players who both capture fans’ imaginations and reflect their culture.

“When I think about Julio Rodríguez in particular, not only is he an incredible talent and athlete on the field, he inspires other talents,” said MLB CMO Karen Timpone, who then relayed the story of a backstage meeting between Rodríguez and reggaeton artist Daddy Yankee, which led to an onstage shoutout.

Building his own brand

Last year, Rodríguez signed a 12-year contract with the Mariners guaranteeing him $210 million, but worth up to $470 million with incentives. That’s given him and his team the luxury of considering long-term, multifaceted relationships with brands like T-Mobile, which has a 20-year deal for the naming rights to the Mariners’ ballpark.

Shortly after Rodríguez was named to the All-Star team this year, Bellevue, Washington-based T-Mobile plastered his image all over Seattle in its trademark magenta. His face graced T-Mobile billboards and the coach buses shuffling MLB VIPs and staff from hotels to the ballpark.

T-Mobile launched a new spot with Rodríguez and actor Ben Barnes to run during All-Star Week. When T-Mobile threw a Home Run Derby afterparty with Anderson Paak and Nelly, it tapped Rodríguez as its host.

T-Mobile has tracked Rodríguez’s career since the minor league and worked with him on community baseball projects in Seattle, but also on CEO Mike Sievert’s video series Sidekicks.

“There’s some guys …I don’t know if I want to put them in a TV spot,” said Mike Katz, president of marketing, strategy and products at T-Mobile. “[Julio Rodríguez] is larger than life. Incredibly charismatic and great for the cameras.”

According to Greer, Rodríguez’s only media training comes from social media and personal brand pillars he’s developed. He sees brand partnerships as a means of taking care of his family and the people of his hometown of Loma de Cabrera. He uses them to provide inspiration for young people by telling them to never settle, never give up and never let anyone set your limits—values he derives from both his personal background and his love of anime.

The J-ROD SHOWCASE

On-field brands:

Adidas – multiyear partnership to become the face of Adidas baseball. Oakley – one of two MLB Players under contract with Oakley (Francisco Lindor). Victus – began selling the “JRODSHOW” model bat prior to MLB Debut. Wilson – face of the newest glove model the 1810. First player to wear this model, created for Julio Evo Shield. VKTRY.

Off-field Brands:

T-Mobile – only current active MLB player partnership. Nationally televised commercial. Alaska Air – only current active athlete partne. Gatorade – joined Bryce Harper and Francisco Lindor as national MLB partners EA Sports – cover of EA Sports 2023 MLB Tap Sports Baseball. EA’s first baseball game in over a decade JuliO’s Cereal – (hosted by PLB Sports). Fanatics – exclusive memorabilia partner. Topps – cover of 2023 Topps Series 1 product featuring 3 national commercials using the “J-Rod Show.” Sorare – one of two national MLB player partners (Juan Soto). Dynasty Financial Partners – equity partnership. Hyatt (A Seattle Collection) – local partnership with the 3 downtown Seattle Hyatt hotels.

A spot in the lineup

Rodríguez’ commitment and comfort with the camera still stands out to Eric Edge, Alaska Airlines’ managing director of advertising and marketing, When Edge first arrived at Alaska the end of Rodríguez’s rookie season in October 2022, he started thinking about how to get him more involved with the brand by Spring Training.

The airline’s marketers built flights with 44 home-run promotions around Rodríguez’s uniform number, giving flight vouchers to 44 people sitting in sections where Julio Rodriguez hit home runs. That’s 444 vouchers for Rodríguez’s 11 qualifying home runs at T-Mobile Park this season. Alaska also made him the face of their Visa card campaign.

“The extension of the partnership to really drive that fan engagement is key.” Edge said. “You see us really bring it to life on social as we expand into the credit card—there’s just so many ways to have more of a 360 relationship with Julio that was truly authentic to the brand.”

Gatorade signed Rodríguez just before All-Star Week, adding him to a lineup of endorsers that already included Michael Jordan, Serena Williams and Peyton Manning. While taken with Rodriguez’s “contagious energy” and on-field performance, Gatorade is also committing resources from its Equity in Sport initiative to Rodríguez’s baseball programs for underprivileged youth in Seattle and the Dominican Republic.

Rodríguez’s hefty Mariners contract provides leverage when adding his causes to brand deals, but also gave the Gatorade team a peek inside his inner circle at the Seattle brand breakfast

“Julio is exactly the type of athlete we look to partner with on and off the field…we couldn’t be more excited to welcome him into our family just as he’s welcomed us into his,” said Jeff Kearney, global head of sports marketing at Gatorade.

A consistent collaborator

The Mariners launched themselves back into playoff contention this year by going 20-6 in the month of August. Rodríguez had his greatest month of the year, hitting .429 with 45 hits, 30 RBI, seven home runs and 11 stolen bases.

It’s the kind of potential that Charley Stobbs, baseball sports marketing manager at Adidas, saw in Rodríguez for two years in the minors while contemplating how he’d fit Adidas’ brand. Where the apparel industry would once load up on as many players as possible to keep ahead of competitors, Stobbs said Adidas focused on two main components: Speed and expression.

Rodríguez’s speed and power was evident on the field. Stobbs saw expression in a conversation with Rodríguez’s father during the All-Star Game in Seattle, the breakfast with other sponsors (where his Adidas crew took a team photo) and Rodriguez’s August-ending gesture in which his team at Octagon sent Jeremy Scott Adidas tracksuits and bucket hats to every Mariners player (and coach Scott Servais) and arranged a video message to the clubhouse from Reverend Run of Run DMC.

That moment wouldn’t have happened without Rodríguez and Octagon talking directly with the team at Adidas about their plan. Rodriguez had to do it before, when a pair of custom cleats Adidas made for him didn’t fit quite right during a photo shoot because he didn’t mention that he wore an orthotic insert in one shoe. Adidas was able to scan his foot and get a shoe made to his exact specifications, and that relationship extended to the custom cleats Rodriguez wore during All-Star Week that could be seen from deep right field.

“I talk about partnerships versus deals: Everybody’s looking for a deal, everybody wants a deal,” Stobbs said. “A partnership is one where everybody can sit down at the table and you start to interact and go, ‘Okay, what’s best for your business, what’s best for our business? Okay, let me help you.’”