Activists Want Brands to Pay for Single-Use Packaging

Many of Americans’ favorite brands—think Oreo, Dove, Tide and Snickers, for example—rely on the availability of cheap, disposable packaging made mostly of plastics.

Experts say shifting away from single-use plastic packaging is necessary, but it’ll require systemic, expensive changes to how Americans get their snacks—and most of their groceries, personal care products and cleaning supplies.

To spur this, activists and environmental groups are pushing legislation that would require brands to pay for the trash they generate through single-use packaging.