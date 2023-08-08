A Love Letter to My Favorite Childhood Brand, Vans

Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Working with brands as part of my everyday job, I often think about those that have had a lasting impact on my life. Growing up, one of them was Vans.

Vans allowed me to embrace the lifestyle that I admired and aspired to as a teenager growing up in Southern California during the 1990s. Whether it was through high-tops, low-tops or a pair of checkered slip-ons, Vans shoes were the perfect addition to any outfit and empowered me to express my creative and adventurous spirit through skateboarding and surfing.

My deep-rooted connection with the brand was about the culture it was helping to shape. It became the unofficial outfitter of the communities I grew up in. It helped us represent what we were all about through what we wore, the music we listened to and how we lived our lives. It empowered us to be who we wanted to be.

At the time, I didn’t pay much attention to ‘branding,’ unaware of concepts like audience, affinity and loyalty. But from the vantage point of now, dealing with disruptors and ambitious new brands every day, it’s clear that Vans got the fundamentals of success spot-on.

The reason that Vans lasted and stood the test of time is that it had a steadfast conviction at its heart; the willingness to be authentic and stand for something. And with it, the ability to empower individuals and build communities of lifelong fans.

People’s decision to align with brands isn’t new, and many people can name brands they look back on with fondness: Nike, MTV, Gap and Nintendo. But in today’s world of heightened awareness towards brand impact (socially, environmentally, economically), where consumers want brands to align with their values and build community, this lesson from my childhood brand icon couldn’t be timelier.

A sense of belonging

Vans’ founders didn’t aim to become the premier outfitter for the surfer and skater of Southern California. They set out to create a high-quality, durable shoe at an accessible price, one that soon found favor with skateboarders with its grip and resilience. Seeing this, Vans quickly evolved its direction, designing with skateboarders in mind and with a belief rooted in creative self-expression. The brand continues to embody this belief today through its customization options, a feature that has particularly resonated with skaters and artists.

In pursuit of that core driver, they became an integral part of the community they ended up helping to shape. Back when skateboarding was still considered a crime, Vans supported creative expression through action sports, art and music. This was an ideology that most other kids and I immediately connected with and felt like we could belong to.

Some of the ways in which Vans displayed its allegiance to action sports, art and music during the ’80s and ’90s:

The Vans Warped Tour: In 1996, Vans began sponsoring the Warped Tour, an annual traveling rock fest held across North America each summer. This tour not only served as a platform for alternative and punk bands like NOFX, Blink-182 and Paramore, but also became a stage to showcase extreme sports such as skateboarding and BMX.

The “Off The Wall” Skateboard Team: Vans has a history of offering unwavering support to professional skateboarders like Tony Alva and Stacy Peralta throughout the ’80s and ’90s and it continues in the present day. Their unique, defiant style and spectacular performance became a critical aspect of Vans’ brand narrative. These individuals were part of the “Off The Wall” team, embodying innovation in the sport.

Advocacy for Skate Parks: Vans played a significant role in promoting the development of skate parks, especially during periods when skateboarding was viewed more as a disturbance than a sport. Vans notably developed indoor skate parks in Orange County in the ’90s, providing a secure environment for skaters to hone their skills.

A reflection of generational values

Vans’ innovative collaborations also showcased the possibility of fusing different worlds, from high fashion to pop culture. Its commitment to social causes, its embrace of eco-consciousness and support for creativity through arts education all mirrored the values of our generation.

Examples of these innovations include:

Vans x Karl Lagerfeld: In 2017, Vans paired up with high-fashion powerhouse Karl Lagerfeld. The collaboration reinvented Vans’ classic designs with Lagerfeld’s signature black-and-white aesthetic, blending high fashion with skate culture.

Vans x MoMA: Vans teamed up with The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in 2020 to create a line of shoes and apparel featuring artworks from prominent artists, embodying the intersection of art and pop culture.

Vans “Foot The Bill”: Launched in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, the “Foot The Bill” initiative was designed to assist creative communities and small businesses, including skate shops, music venues and art galleries, facing financial hardship.

This unique blend of authenticity and adaptability that Vans offered taught me that a brand can indeed be a lifestyle, a statement and a community.

A stake in retail and culture

Vans has indeed faced the daunting challenge of growth, just like any successful brand. Yet, it has managed to maintain its stake in retail and culture by embodying the following:

Presence in retail and accessibility. Recognizing that skateboarding and skate shops are inherently community-driven, Vans ensured that retail became a key part of its model. The brand understood that to remain authentic, it had to be accessible and physically present for its audience.

In other words, retail was not just a distribution channel but a way to connect with and support their community. They went beyond simply selling products to create spaces where skate culture could thrive.

Staying true to its roots. Despite its immense growth and global expansion, Vans has remained true to its origins in skate culture. It continues to manufacture products that cater to skateboarders, surfers and BMX riders, amongst others, which keeps the brand grounded in the culture it helped cultivate.

Embracing collaboration. Vans has leveraged collaborations to keep its brand fresh and relevant. By partnering with high-fashion houses, bands, artists and other brands, Vans continues to appeal to a broad demographic while injecting fresh creativity into its designs.

Community engagement. Vans has always prioritized its engagement with local communities, whether it’s through supporting local skate parks or hosting the Vans Warped Tour. These community-building initiatives help the brand maintain its relevance and connection with its core audience.

Diversity of products. Vans has diversified its product offerings beyond skate shoes to include apparel and accessories, appealing to a broader audience and ensuring it stays relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape.

Commitment to sustainability. With growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly products, Vans has made efforts to become more sustainable. The launch of its Eco Theory collection, featuring environmentally friendly methods and materials, is a testament to this commitment.

Supporting social causes. Vans’ support for social causes resonates with consumers who increasingly expect brands to align with their values.

Promotion of creative expression. Through competitions like Vans Custom Culture, Vans encourages creative expression, simultaneously promoting arts education and providing a platform for emerging artists.

By leveraging these strategies, Vans has managed to grow while still maintaining its authentic identity and cultural relevance. This balance between growth and authenticity, bolstered by an understanding of the importance of a physical retail presence, is what continues to position Vans as a beloved and successful brand worldwide.