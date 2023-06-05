Sustainability

Why Brands Like The North Face, Vans and General Mills Are Embracing Regenerative Agriculture

The latest industry buzzword has exploded in popularity in recent years

Regenerative practices include weaving in cover crops to improve biodiversity and skipping tilling to prevent erosion.Regenified
Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom
By Kathryn Lundstrom

 

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

In 1995, just a few years after purchasing his 629-acre farm in North Dakota, Gabe Brown lost 100% of his crop to a hail storm. The following years only brought more bad luck—hail storms and drought meant the farm went without significant crop income for four years straight.

“Best thing that could’ve happened,” Brown recounted in the 2020 Netflix documentary, Kiss the Ground.

After that series of tough years, the bank was unwilling to lend more money for inputs, forcing Brown to rethink his practices.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom is Adweek's sustainability editor.

Recommended articles