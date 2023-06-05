Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.
In 1995, just a few years after purchasing his 629-acre farm in North Dakota, Gabe Brown lost 100% of his crop to a hail storm. The following years only brought more bad luck—hail storms and drought meant the farm went without significant crop income for four years straight.
“Best thing that could’ve happened,” Brown recounted in the 2020 Netflix documentary, Kiss the Ground.
After that series of tough years, the bank was unwilling to lend more money for inputs, forcing Brown to rethink his practices.