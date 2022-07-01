Marketing and Sales

A Government Asking Brands to Cut Marketing Spend Shows 'Lack of Understanding'

The ad industry reacted negatively to the report over a forthcoming campaign to cut ad spend and reduce prices

The cost of living crisis is a global concern.Getty
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak
By Stephen Lepitak

11 seconds ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

“The sales of a brand are like the height at which an airplane flies. Advertising spend is like its engines: while the engines are running, everything is fine, but, when the engines stop, the descent eventually starts.” This is a well-known paragraph written in 1989 by Simon Broadbent in The Advertising Budget: The Advertiser’s Guide to Budget Determination.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Stephen Lepitak

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
A woman in an office environment holds up her Apple watch while yelling into the camera
Cannes Lions

Here Are All 27 Campaigns That Won Top Honors at the 2022 Cannes Lions

By David Griner

Cannes Lions

Marketers at Cannes See Spend Moving to the Creator Economy

By Alexandra Bower

CMO Moves

Adidas Global Head of Marketing on Unlocking the Power of Authenticity

By Jordan Praitano

Cannes Lions

Are Brands’ DEI Initiatives Keeping Up With Culture?

By Alexandra Bower

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

You Might Like

Are You Advertising With Integrity?

By Connatix

The Power of Leading With Your Brand’s Purpose

By Amazon Ads

Want to Reach Gen Z? Make Sure Your Ads Are Legit Good

By Steve Ellis, EVP Ad Sales Strategy & Business Development, Paramount

Reach Gen Z and Younger People in the Spaces They Value

By Sarah Iooss, Head of Sales, Americas, Twitch