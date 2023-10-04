Learn the ins, outs, dos and don’ts of creator marketing at Social Media Week Europe this 10–11 October in London. Register for your in-person or virtual pass .

To celebrate the Halloween season, winemaker 19 Crimes partnered with Universal Monsters to release two limited-edition wines themed after Universal’s classic horror monsters Dracula and Frankenstein’s Monster (here, just called “Frankenstein”).

These limited-edition wines have glow-in-the-dark labels and feature an augmented reality experience. People can scan the QR code on the back of each bottle to load the AR experience, which causes the monster on the bottle to come to life and talk to them.

“19 Crimes and Universal Monsters is the perfect collaboration for Halloween and an opportunity to introduce 19 Crimes to brand new enthusiasts,” said Carl Evans, chief marketing officer at Treasury Americas, a division of 19 Crimes parent company Treasury Wine Estates.

19 Crimes’ Dracula and Frankenstein wines are available now through the end of October on the company’s website and in select stores across the U.S.

With Halloween quickly approaching, multiple brands are embracing the spooky season with specially themed products and packaging. For example, Chobani recently updated several flavors of its Chobani Flip yogurt four-packs with AR-enabled Halloween packaging.