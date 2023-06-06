Most Media Agencies Won't Admit They're Pitching Shell

Ask agencies to describe their internal sustainability initiatives and many tout commitments to reduce ad-related carbon emissions. Ask agencies if they’re willing to pitch an oil and gas industry titan like Shell, and the room suddenly goes quiet.

Shell’s media account is up for review, spurring protests outside agency offices and outcry from climate advocacy groups. The Shell pitch marks an opportunity for agencies to draw a line in the sand on which clients they are willing to forgo in the name of the planet.