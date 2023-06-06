Sustainability

Most Media Agencies Won't Admit They're Pitching Shell

Firms pay lip service to sustainability commitments while vying for the oil giant's $240 million business

Agencies pitching Shell risk alienating existing clients with strong commitments to sustainability.Adwek/Shell
Headshot of Olivia Morley Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom
By Olivia Morley & Kathryn Lundstrom

 

Ask agencies to describe their internal sustainability initiatives and many tout commitments to reduce ad-related carbon emissions. Ask agencies if they’re willing to pitch an oil and gas industry titan like Shell, and the room suddenly goes quiet.

Shell’s media account is up for review, spurring protests outside agency offices and outcry from climate advocacy groups. The Shell pitch marks an opportunity for agencies to draw a line in the sand on which clients they are willing to forgo in the name of the planet.

Headshot of Olivia Morley

Olivia Morley

Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies.

Headshot of Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom

Kathryn Lundstrom is Adweek's sustainability editor.

