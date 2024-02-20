Media Agency of the Year

Mediahub Is Adweek’s US Media Agency of the Year

The agency held onto its creative flair, but added scale when it joined IPG Mediabrands

Group photo of Mediahub team
Front row (l. to r.): Drew Watson, global chief growth officer; Jade Watts, chief media officer; Alejandro Clabiorne, evp, executive director; Belle Lenz, svp, global communications; Sean Corcoran, U.S. CEO; Tina Allen, chief talent officer; Michael Manaloto, chief financial officer. Back row (l. to r.): Alan Fox, svp, insights and action; Ed McElvain, head of data and technology; Jon Turner, chief analytics officer; Shea Kelly, evp, executive director; Laurel Boyd, chief creative media officer; John Moore, global CEO; Wendi Dunlap, evp, business intelligence and audience science; Alicia Hamblen, svp, operations; Demian Brink, evp, media data sciences; Mike Piner, evp, advanced media; Carrie Drinkwater, chief investment officer; Valeria Mares, evp, global head of insights and action; Melissa Schoenke, evp, executive director.Mediahub
Screen Shot 2021-10-29 at 3.14.13 PM
By Olivia Morley

For the first time in its history, Mediahub competed with the industry’s largest media agencies in 2023.

Its work is edgy, and it’s embraced experiential elements for a long time. Six years ago, it created fake human bodies, encased them in liquid and installed them inside local bus stops. It made the news in West Hollywood, Calif., for scaring puzzled commuters. Turns out, it was a campaign for the dystopian Netflix show Altered Carbon

But until last year, the IPG media agency never courted the same global accounts worth hundreds of millions, or billions, as sister agencies Initiative and UM. That’s

Adweek magazine cover
This story first appeared in the Feb. 20, 2024, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies.

