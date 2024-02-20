Mediahub Is Adweek’s US Media Agency of the Year

For the first time in its history, Mediahub competed with the industry’s largest media agencies in 2023.

Its work is edgy, and it’s embraced experiential elements for a long time. Six years ago, it created fake human bodies, encased them in liquid and installed them inside local bus stops. It made the news in West Hollywood, Calif., for scaring puzzled commuters. Turns out, it was a campaign for the dystopian Netflix show Altered Carbon.

But until last year, the IPG media agency never courted the same global accounts worth hundreds of millions, or billions, as sister agencies Initiative and UM. That’s