Khara Wagner Is Anomaly LA’s New President

Anomaly is going through a period of change. Earlier this month, the shop became Bud Light’s agency of record, and it is gearing up for Web 3 with a global head of emerging experiences and technology, Chris Neff, who was hired in July. The agency also won over Dunkin as its creative agency of record in November, and other new business includes Jimmy John’s, Netflix and Tanqueray, resulting in a $137 million revenue increase that brought its numbers above pre-pandemic levels. Now, Anomaly LA has a new president.