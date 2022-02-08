Accounts

KFC Picks MullenLowe as Its New Creative Agency of Record

The agency beat out four other shops in the review

By Jameson Fleming & Rafael Canton & Kyle O’Brien

10 mins ago

The wait is over as KFC has told Adweek the brand has named MullenLowe Boston as its creative agency of record.

Headshot of Jameson Fleming

Jameson Fleming

Jameson Fleming is Adweek's agencies editor.

Headshot of Rafael Canton

Rafael Canton

Rafael Canton is a staff writer for Adweek.

Headshot of Kyle O’Brien

Kyle O’Brien

Kyle O’Brien is a staff reporter for Adweek and editor of AgencySpy.

