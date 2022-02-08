Top executives are claiming their territory in the creator economy by trading in positions at brands and traditional agencies for influencer marketing companies. Grey Group’s Alex Morrison joined Pearpop last month and Whalar just poached three top C-suite members from Hasbro, Snapchat and Spotify. Influential is now the latest in the game to snag new talent—Andrea Millett leaves Havas Media Group to become chief operations officer, Katherine Rae leaves Virtual Health to take the head of people role and Latarria Coy departs OMD USA to become head of ethical media.