Influencers & Creators

Influential Hires Execs From Havas and OMD as It Crosses the 9-Figure Mark for Revenue

The influencer marketing agency is focusing on ethical media

Influential Hires Execs From Havas and OMD as It Crosses the 9-Figure Mark for Revenue
Andrea Millett, Latarria Coy and Katherine Rae will join Influential's executive team.Influential
Headshot of Emmy Liederman
By Emmy Liederman

5 mins ago

Top executives are claiming their territory in the creator economy by trading in positions at brands and traditional agencies for influencer marketing companies. Grey Group’s Alex Morrison joined Pearpop last month and Whalar just poached three top C-suite members from Hasbro, Snapchat and Spotify. Influential is now the latest in the game to snag new talent—Andrea Millett leaves Havas Media Group to become chief operations officer, Katherine Rae leaves Virtual Health to take the head of people role and Latarria Coy departs OMD USA to become head of ethical media. 

Headshot of Emmy Liederman

Emmy Liederman

Emmy is an Adweek staff writer covering ad agencies.

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Influencers & Creators

DirecTV’s Latest Marketing Play Is a Latinx TikTok Creator House

By Emmy Liederman

CreatorIQ and Tribe Dynamics

Influencers & Creators

To Better Measure ROI on Influencer Marketing, CreatorIQ Acquires Tribe Dynamics

By Emmy Liederman

Alex Morrison

Influencers & Creators

Grey Group Exec Alex Morrison Is Leaving the Agency to Build Up the Creator Economy

By Emmy Liederman

Brandon from TikTok

Influencers & Creators

Invisalign Taps TikTok Influencers Like Charli D’Amelio and Gains Social Clout

By Emmy Liederman

Microlearning
View All


Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like


Full Funnel Vision: How 6 Performance-Driven Brands Use TV Throughout the Marketing Funnel

By Amit Sharan, VP of Marketing, Tatari


5 Ways Podcasts Are Redefining Black Representation

By Nidia Serrano


4 Tools to Ease the Shock of Third-Party Data Deprecation

By BlueConic


Is Gen Z Loyal?

By Student Beans