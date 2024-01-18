Vince Vaughn is eager to steal the spotlight away from multiple Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady in a new teaser for BetMGM as the brand gears up for the company’s first-ever Big Game television commercial.

The first Super Bowl teaser, from agency Highdive, features Brady and Vaughn standing side by side, ready to announce the promo for the Big Game. Just a couple of seconds in, Vaughn decides that Brady is too close to him and politely asks him to slide over a bit. He isn’t satisfied until Brady is off camera, when he then picks up the promo by himself.

“This feels personal,” Brady mutters from the sidelines as Vaughn says that he loves the memories they are making, in his masterful smarmy tone.

This teaser is the first in a series, marking a moment for BetMGM as it takes to advertising’s biggest stage and provides a glimpse into what the brand has in store to entertain fans for the Big Game.

Signing Highdive as AOR

Highdive signed as BetMGM’s agency of record in December and knew that the Super Bowl would be a part of the immediate remit.

The brand wanted Brady and the agency thought Vaughn would be the perfect foil for the Super Bowl GOAT.

“Vince is the master at that charming, snarky wit. He’s just the fast-talking guy and he’s just able to make joke on people and do it in a way that’s charming,” Mark Gross, Highdive co-founder and chief creative officer, told Adweek, noting Vaughn’s tone was similar to his Swingers and Old School characters.

To add some more sports firepower to the mix, hockey great Wayne Gretzky will also be a part of this campaign.

The agency was able to shoot the spot and have it done before the end of 2023, with the teasers set up and a social plan for the campaign in place.

The teasers will lead to a 60-second spot before the game and a 30-second spot in the game, bolstered by X (Twitter) takeovers and social pushes from Brady, Vaughn and BetMGM feeds.

Gross said that the BetMGM team is excited to have a spot in the Super Bowl, especially since the game is in Las Vegas, where MGM owns numerous properties, from the MGM Grand to the Cosmopolitan, Aria and the Bellagio.

“They want to have a tremendous presence when everyone’s there for the game. The convergence of Super Bowl betting, MGM, them having such a presence in Vegas and being part of their core DNA is just the perfect (convergence),” said Gross.

The Highdive team shot the spots in Las Vegas and the Bellagio fountain will make an appearance. Gross said that having sports books in its casinos gives the brand legitimacy and a higher quality brand perception than some of the other gaming apps.

Post-game plans

The spots with Brady, Vaughn and Gretzky are essentially a one-off campaign for the Super Bowl, but Highdive will work with the other stars on BetMGM’s roster, including Jamie Foxx, and Kevin Garnett moving forward.

Gross said that the remit as AOR will also include other facets on the BetMGM business, which includes a casino app, a “responsible gambling” campaign, as well as social.

“There will be some social activations and some earned and digital in there. We haven’t gotten to that yet, but that will be part of the scope this year,” said Gross.

BetMGM has previously worked with 72andSunny on campaigns with Foxx and Vanessa Hudgens and others.