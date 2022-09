The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

The new NFL season has awakened the more adventurous sports fanatics among us, meaning this is also a big time for betting brands as well. Betting and iGaming operator BetMGM has debuted a new campaign capturing the high stakes moment, aptly titled “It’s On.”