Goodby Silverstein & Partners has four clients in Super Bowl 58—Kawasaki, Doritos, Mountain Dew and BMW. And it’s not even the first time the San Francisco-based agency has pulled such heavy duty.

The buck stops with chief creative officer Margaret Johnson, a 28-year veteran of the agency who has worked on Big Game ads for Bubly, E*Trade, Budweiser and Cheetos, to name a few. “Making a Super Bowl ad is certainly a career highlight,” she said.