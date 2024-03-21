Want to take over a 10’ x 10’ meeting space from MediaLink at the splashy Cannes Lions advertising festival this June? Be prepared to pay about $850,000, according to a pitch deck obtained by ADWEEK.

The deck revealed sponsorship opportunities for potential partners for its numerous spaces across the Palais—the central hub of the Cannes Lions—and was shared with a potential partner before Michael Kassan’s departure.

MediaLink was acquired by Cannes Lions parent Ascential in 2017, making MediaLink Beach an essential hub for high-level networking.