A previous photo of MediaLink's presence at Cannes. Atmosphere at a VIP dinner party hosted by iHeartMedia and MediaLink during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in 2018.Toni Anne Barson/Getty Images
kyle-obrien-headshot jameson.fleming
By Kyle O’Brien & Jameson Fleming

Want to take over a 10’ x 10’ meeting space from MediaLink at the splashy Cannes Lions advertising festival this June? Be prepared to pay about $850,000, according to a pitch deck obtained by ADWEEK. 

The deck revealed sponsorship opportunities for potential partners for its numerous spaces across the Palais—the central hub of the Cannes Lions—and was shared with a potential partner before Michael Kassan’s departure.

MediaLink was acquired by Cannes Lions parent Ascential in 2017, making MediaLink Beach an essential hub for high-level networking.

