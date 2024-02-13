This Bud's for You: DoorDash Says Men Should Get Flowers on Valentine's Day

If dead men could talk—or better yet, sing—they would tell us that putting flowers on their graves is a lovely gesture, but they would rather have had those buds while they were alive to enjoy them.

They can’t wake up and smell the roses, after all, since they “can’t wake up,” according to a playful new campaign from DoorDash that advocates sending flowers to men this Valentine’s Day.

The music-driven spot, more cheeky than morbid, uses a cemetery setting and some computer-generated effects to urge consumers to break the gender mold. Studies have found that most men get flowers for the first and, well, last time at their own funerals.

That insight has been circulating for several years, with TikTok posts showing (living) men’s reactions to receiving their first batches of flowers as gifts. Many of the clips, not surprisingly, have gone viral. And U.K. brand Interflora based its 2021 campaign for Father’s Day on the concept, referring to its study that found 88% of men had never received flowers.

New love language

DoorDash, with its agency Gut, aims to “disrupt the traditional narrative around the gift of flowers on this special day and invite everyone to expand their love languages,” per Mariota Essery, executive creative director at DoorDash.

With its original song, the long-form ad gives a number of male perspectives via animated photos on tombstones, including one distinguished gentleman who notes that “90 years I lived, not one Valentine got me flowers, now I’m six feet under and I get them by the hour.” What a waste, right?

The chorus intends to drive home the point: “Flowers are for everyone, for you and you and me, don’t wait until the day your guy is but a memory.”





Gender shouldn’t dictate who gets bouquets on Valentine’s Day, per DoorDash’s campaign from agency Gut. DoorDash

Creatives wanted to challenge expectations around the February holiday.

“Flowers are a timeless expression of love, but somewhere along the way they became limited in who was traditionally on the receiving end of the gift,” said Teddy Notari, group account director at Gut Los Angeles, part of the U.S. network named ADWEEK’s 2023 Breakthrough Agency of the Year.

Focus on boo

Recent polls have found that 61% of men would like to receive flowers for Valentine’s Day, while Statista said that Americans are expected to spend $2.6 billion on flowers for the holiday, a sizable bump from the $1.7 billion spent in 2010.

Valentine’s Day beats even Mother’s Day for flower purchases, according to the Society of American Florists, but men still make up a tiny portion of giftees.

Meantime, the National Retail Federation said inflation is causing consumers to reprioritize their spending in 2024. The focus will be on significant others, returning the holiday to its old-school romantic roots, rather than gifting to teachers, caregivers and BFFs.

The DoorDash campaign, called “Flowers Are for Every Valentine,” comes as the brand is pushing its new “Your Door to More” platform from agency Wieden+Kennedy. Its recent Super Bowl 58 ad and giveaway, along with other ongoing marketing efforts, position the brand as 24/7 personal assistant rather than just a food delivery service.

“Flowers Are for Every Valentine” features a discount for consumers who order multiple bouquets, while the app has added a broad range of locally sourced gift ideas for the holiday.