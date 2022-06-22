Cannes Lions

Cannes Creative Category Winners Range From Organic Beer to Chicken Thighs and Ecycling

Michelob Ultra’s ‘Contract for Change’ returns to take the Effectiveness Grand Prix

Farmers stand in a field. A caption reads,
AB InBev's 'Contract for Change' helps U.S. farmers go organic by buying their grain for brewing.FCB, AB InBev
By Kyle O’Brien & Stephen Lepitak

Food and beverage companies took three of the four creative awards at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Wednesday. AB InBev topped one of the creative categories, while a solution to a chicken wing shortage grabbed another and a zero waste campaign featuring pineapple fibers took a third. Another creative award was given to an ecycling team for prisoners.

