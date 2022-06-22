Cannes is back and Adweek will be at the center of the action, June 19–23! Join us at Adweek Abroad with some of the most influential voices in marketing, advertising and creativity. Going to be in Cannes? Sign up .

Food and beverage companies took three of the four creative awards at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Wednesday. AB InBev topped one of the creative categories, while a solution to a chicken wing shortage grabbed another and a zero waste campaign featuring pineapple fibers took a third. Another creative award was given to an ecycling team for prisoners.