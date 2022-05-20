Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
To work on the creative team inside one of the world’s most cherished companies would be a dream for many people. That’s exactly what has happened for Nicole Taylor, former chief executive of DDB’s Spanish agency Catorce (translated as 14) and former McCann Worldgroup Australia chief executive, who has joined Lego to lead its creative agency.